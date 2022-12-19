Taliban grants roughly 150 licenses to foreign companies, including Russian firms — TV

TEHRAN, December 19. /TASS/. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan’s interim government formed by the Taliban (a radical movement banned in the Russian Federation) extended around 150 licenses on doing business to foreign companies, including Russian firms, over the past year, the Afghan TV channel Tolo News reported Monday citing a ministry representative.

"Around 150 foreign companies have invested in Afghanistan. Most companies were from China, Russia, the UK and the US, as well as Arab countries," Ahundzada Abdul Salam was quoted as saying. There are many possibilities for investment in Afghanistan, he added.

In August, Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade in the Taliban government Nuriddin Azizi visited Russia. According to the minister, the Taliban delegation discussed the topic of oil and food supplies to Afghanistan in Moscow.