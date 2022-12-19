Russia, Belarus manage to bring positions on common gas market creation closer — official

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have managed to converge positions on the issue of creating a common gas market, though a number of points still be need to be hammered out by the leaders of both countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said before talks kicked off between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.

"We have a Union program on creating a common gas market, and we were in talks with our colleagues about it. Fundamentally, the positions have been brought much closer, but there are issues that require the attention of the heads of states," he told reporters.

"Minsk traditionally wants the price (for gas) to be close to the Russian one," Overchuk noted.