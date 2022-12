MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The euro surpassed 70 rubles on the Moscow for the first time since May 27, 2022, while the dollar reached 66 rubles for the first time since May 30.

The euro added 1.94% and reached 70.44 rubles and the dollar rose by 2.34% to 66.16 rubles.

The MOEX index lost 0.55% and reached 2,121.11 points, and the RTS index fell by 2.77% to 1,009.83 points.