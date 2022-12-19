Minsk, Moscow have not agreed on gas price yet, issue to be solved at top level

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow have not agreed on the price for Russian gas for 2023 yet, with the negotiations underway, Energy Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich told a press conference on Monday.

"There are no final decisions yet. This is a sensitive issue, the work is underway, and [the issue] will be solved at the top level," he said.

The Belarusian Energy Ministry said in the middle of December that Karankevich had met Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Aleksey Miller in St. Petersburg where they discussed relevant issues of cooperation in the gas sector.

The price of Russian gas for Belarus totals $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2022. Minsk has paid for gas in Russian rubles since April 1.

Moscow and Minsk are taking efforts on the gas price formation for 2023 and the approval of the principles of functioning and regulation of the integrated market of natural gas of the Union State. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated once again in the middle of December that it is necessary to set equal energy prices for Russia and Belarus.