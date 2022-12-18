Heating in Kiev fully restored, says city mayor

KIEV, December 18. /TASS/. The work of the heating system in Ukraine’s Kiev has been fully restored, city mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced on Sunday.

"After the latest shelling the city resumes the work of all services. In particular, the work of the heating system was fully restored in the capital. All heating sources work in normal mode. During the day, utility workers will examine individual houses, where there may be local problems with heat," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Friday, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine, which was not cancelled for more than four hours. There were reports of explosions in several cities across the country, including Kiev. An emergency power outage was introduced in the capital, heating was out of order, water supply was interrupted and the subway was suspended. On Saturday, according to the authorities, the situation with power supply remained difficult, with emergency blackouts in effect.