Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover rises by around 23% in January-November 2022

BAKU, December 16. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in January-November of 2022 reached $3.264 bln, which is 22.9% more than the same figure last year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia in January-November amounted to $859.3 mln (+7.1% year-on-year), while imports of goods from Russia reached $2.405 bln (+29.7% year-on-year).

At the end of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 12.1% year-on-year and reached $2.99 bln. The share of trade operations with Russia last year accounted for 8.83% of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan.