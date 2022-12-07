Russian Railways to start dispatching scheduled container trains

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian Railways plans to launch scheduled departures of five container trains with open railcars per day to take containerized cargo from Far Eastern ports, the company said in the official Telegram channel.

"The export of containers from the Primorsky Region by rail reached record high 3,737 TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] at the turn of the last week. The company is steadily dispatching four trains with containers in open railcars per day at present, chief executive of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said. We will sustainably dispatch five container trains per day in the near time," the company informed.

Russian Railways also increased threefold the number of terminals for container loading into open railcars, started the 24-hour operation of terminals at Nakhodka and Artyom-Primorsky stations, and sent 42 container trains more to port stations.