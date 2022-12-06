Russia to open trade mission in Ethiopia in 2022 — government decree

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Russian trade mission will be opened in the capital of Ethiopia in 2022, according to the government decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and posted on Tuesday on the official website of legal information.

"The trade mission of the Russian Federation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to be established in 2022 in Addis Ababa," the document reads.

The Russian Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve the structure and the staff list of the mission by the same document.