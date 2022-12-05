Reliable land connection with Crimea to be provided — Putin

CRIMEAN BRIDGE, December 5. /TASS/. There is a need to ensure a reliable overland connection to Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Certainly, besides this [traffic over the Crimean Bridge], we need to ensure the reliable connection to Crimea over land," the head of state said during a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin when traveling over the bridge.

"I know that work has been carried out there. The route is over 300 kilometers," Putin said. The route’s length is 381 km before entering the Rostov Region. One hundred and eighty kilometers were restored to normal condition during repair efforts started in summer. "Roads were in poor condition there. We brought them into full compliance and will finish in the next few days," the Deputy Prime Minister said. He added that a protected safe route of travel has also been organized. According to him, this route was used during storms to deliver goods for the repair of the Crimean Bridge.