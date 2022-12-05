Azerbaijan has interest in using Mir payment system — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is interested in using the Russian payment system, Mir, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a press conference after talks with his Azerbaijan’s counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov.

"There is interest, we see it, in using the Mir payment system also. Especially taking into account that it will significantly promote contact among people in general, interaction among business companies and, certainly, tourism," Lavrov said.

The topic of using the Mir payment system as well as the connection of Azerbaijani banks to the financial messages transmission system of the Bank of Russia is current, the Minister said. "Three Azerbaijani banks are already operating on the basis of the financial messages transmission system of the Central Bank," Lavrov added.