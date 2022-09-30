Gazprom resumes supplies to China via Power of Siberia upon completion of maintenance

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Gazprom has resumed Russian gas supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China upon completion of scheduled maintenance, Gazprom said in a statement on Friday.

"Scheduled maintenance at the Power of Siberia gas pipeline has been completed. Gas transportation has been resumed as scheduled," the statement said.

The maintenance works were implemented at the pipeline from September 22 to 29.

The agreement between Gazprom and China’s CNPC stipulates maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline twice per year, in spring and autumn.

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline supplies natural gas to Russian consumers in the Far East and to China. Deliveries under the contract between Gazprom and China’s CNPC concluded in 2014 will be implemented during 30 years. Annual supplies are planned at 38 bln cubic meters of gas, while the contract is worth $400 bln.