Attempts to weaken Russia did not succeed — Hungary’s PM

VIENNA, September 8. /TASS/. Attempts to weaken Russia did not succeed. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"Eleven thousand sanctions are currently in effect against Russia but the war continues and attempts to weaken Russians were not crowned with success," Orban said, cited by MTI news agency.

Hungary "will have enough gas" in winter and there is no need to halt production at plants in the country, the Prime Minister said. "Energy will be enough for everyone and everybody who wants to invest and produce can come and invest here," he added.