Gazprom to consider investments in gas condensate plant in Sakhalin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Gazprom and the Sakhalin Region will consider an investment case for a gas condensate and oil refining plant, the Russian gas holding said after signing the agreement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Gazprom and the Sakhalin Region also plan to cooperate in development of an investment case for the project of building a gas condensate and oil refining plant in Sakhalin. The government of the Sakhalin Region will complete the cost efficiency analysis of project implementation viability. Gazprom will decide on performing a feasibility study of investment on the basis of received results," the company said.

The parties also agree to interact in implementation of a construction project for a small-capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and systems of intake, storage and regasification in the Sakhalin Region.