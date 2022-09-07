Parallel imports in Russia to be extended for 2023 — deputy premier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The mechanism of parallel imports of various goods to Russia will be extended for 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"This decision has already been prepared," said Manturov, who is also Russia’s minister of industry and trade. "Let us assume that it’s about extending [the mechanism] for 2023, and then we will see. Nevertheless, we are interested in encouraging our enterprises to step into market niches."

When asked about the format to extend the mechanism, the official replied that it would depend on "the situation on the market and on enterprises, who make decision about delivering their products."

In early May, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry published a list of more than 50 categories of goods that will be available for parallel imports. It included a variety of items: from plants to medicines, from soap to weapons. In terms of technology and electronics, the list includes products from such brands as Siemens, Panasonic, Apple, Intel, Samsung, Dyson, Electolux, GoPro, Asus, JBL, Logitech and many others. The largest Russian marketplaces - Wildberries, Ozon and Yandex.Market - announced that they are ready to work with goods imported under the parallel import pattern. So far, the parallel import mechanism is to remain in force until the end of the year.