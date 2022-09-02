Medvedev warns energy-starved EU of ‘no Russian gas’ if bloc imposes price cap

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. There will be ‘no Russian gas in Europe’ if the continent-wide bloc imposes a price cap on this commodity, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

He was commenting on a call of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to introduce a ceiling on prices for Russian pipeline gas.

"It will be like with oil. There will simply be no Russian gas in Europe," Medvedev warned.

On Friday, September 2, the G7 finance ministers announced their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

Earlier this year, the DPA agency reported that G7 leaders were looking into setting a price cap on Russian oil, as well as on gas. The measure is set to limit Russia’s export revenues as global energy prices continue to skyrocket.