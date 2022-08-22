Court upholds Gazprom Neft petition to transfer its JV with Shell to Russian jurisdiction

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of the Moscow Region has agreed to the petition of Gazprom Neft to transfer Salym Petroleum Development, the company’s joint venture with Shell from the Dutch to Russian jurisdiction. This is according to the court’s files available to TASS. Gazprom Neft filed the petition through the GPN-Salym Projects company.

Earlier, Gazprom Neft proposed the creation of OOO Salym Development with an authorized capital of 8.6 mln rubles ($143,712) and registered in Khanty-Mansiysk.

OOO GPN-Salym projects and Shell Salym Development B.V. can become participants OOO Salym Development, while maintaining parity shares of 50% of the previous owners.

It is proposed to set the right to demand a buyout of a share for Shell before the end of 2023. In this case, Shell Salym Development B.V. will be prohibited from disposing of shares in the authorized capital of the new company, as well as from taking any actions to approve or make transactions with SPD without the consent of OOO Salym Development.