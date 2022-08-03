Russian Cabinet decreed to create new Sakhalin-2 operator

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian Government decreed to establish Sakhalin Energy LLC as a new operator of the Sakhalin-2 PSA project operator with registration in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the relevant decree on August 2.

Gazprom Sakhalin Holding LLC will have 50.00000001378317% in Sakhalin Energy and the other 49.99999998621683% will be held by Sakhalin Energy proper.

The government tasked the Federal Subsurface Management Agency to reissue licenses for Piltun-Astokhskoe and Lunskoe oil and gas fields to Sakhalin Energy within three days from its application.

The Cabinet also posted the charter of Sakhalin Energy and rules for the audit of PSA compliance by foreign participants. The audit will be held for the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.