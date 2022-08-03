Ship with Ukrainian grain to reach Lebanese port on August 6 — source

BEIRUT, August 3. /TASS/. The Razoni bulk carrier under the flag of Sierra Leone will tentatively reach the port of Tripoli in Lebanon on August 6, a source in port administration told TASS.

"It normally takes three or three and a half days to deliver cargo from Istanbul to Tripoli, unless weather conditions interfere," the source said. "If the bulk carrier leaves the Bosphorus on Wednesday, she is to reach us on Saturday in the afternoon," he noted.

The port administration "took all the required measures to receive vessels with agricultural produce sailing along the humanitarian corridor from Black Sea ports," the source added.

At the same time, a source in the Lebanese Ministry of Public Works and Transport did not exclude that the bulk carrier with almost 27,000 tonnes of corn onboard can berth in a port in Northern Lebanon near Tripoli.