Ruble up against dollar, euro as foreign currency trading starts on MOEX

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The ruble strengthened against the dollar and the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Friday.

As of 10:22 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.54% at 60.99 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 2.18% at 62.27 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate rose by 0.08% to 62 rubles, while the euro exchange rate lost 0.88% to 63.1 rubles.

As of 10:22 am Moscow time the MOEX Index was down by 0.03% at 2,226.09 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 1.25% at 1,146.59 points. As trading opened the MOEX was down by 0.07% at 2,225.02 points, while the RTS was down by 0.09% at 1,131.44 points.