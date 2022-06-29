70 foreign entities use Russian financial messaging system — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Seventy foreign institutions from twelve countries are already using the Russian Financial Messaging System (SPFS), Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, correspondent accounts should be developed and the Financial Messaging System should be use. Seventy institutions from twelve countries are connected to it for the time being. This effort is underway but it depends on partners. We are ready to connect everyone, we have all the technical solutions and the connection can be done fairly quickly. However, this is certainly the two-way traffic," Nabiullina said.

The Central Bank launched its financial messaging system capable of transferring data in SWIFT format but not depending on its channels in 2014.