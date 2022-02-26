Russia closes airspace to Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic - aviation authority

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia has closed its airspace to planes from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to the unfriendly actions of their aviation authorities, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement on Saturday. ·"In view of the unfriendly actions taken by the aviation authorities of Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic, restrictions were introduced on their airlines and airlines registered in these countries at 3:00 pm Moscow time on February 26, 2022, which concern flights to Russian destinations and transit flights through Russia’s airspace," the statement reads.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport pointed out that it was a retaliatory measure taken in accordance with international law. Flights from these countries can now only be carried out with special permission from the federal agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to earlier reports, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Poland moved to close their airspace to Russian planes in response to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. The United Kingdom also closed its airspace to Russia. In response, Russia banned British planes from using its airspace.