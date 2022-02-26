Russia received airspace closure notice from Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic - source

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia received the official notification from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic regarding the closure of their airspace, a source in a Russian air carrier told TASS, adding that Russia is planning its further actions.

"Bulgaria, Poland and Czechia sent a NOTAM [air traffic prohibition notification], we are evaluating [our further actions - TASS]," he said.

Previously, the media reported that Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic are closing their airspace for Russian aircraft starting on Saturday. The UK also closed its airspace; in response, Russia closed its own airspace for British plane, including for transit flights.