Nord Stream 2 required for EU energy security - Russia’s Ambassador to Germany

BERLIN, February 23. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is needed for the energy security of Europe, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told reporters on Wednesday.

"We were disappointed to see the announcement of the certification suspension; the German government has always said that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial, purely economic project that is unrelated to political developments," the diplomat said. "Now, this position appears to be changing as a result of active pressure from our international colleagues," he added.

"I believe Nord Stream 2 is necessary primarily for Europe's energy security, and the people of Germany and Europe, as well as the economy that demands energy resources, benefit from this," the ambassador continued. "I would very much like to hope that this is a temporary measure and that common sense and pragmatism will eventually prevail," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Tuesday, the German government stops the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project after Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

"The situation today is radically different, and therefore, in the light of the recent developments, we must reevaluate it with regard to Nord Stream 2. Today I asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs to withdraw a report with an energy security analysis from the Federal Network Agency," Scholz said. "This is a technical but necessary administrative and legal step, without it the pipeline’s certification cannot happen," he added. "Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot be launched," Scholz said.

Nord Stream 2 AG needed to be registered as an independent transport operator in order to launch the gas pipeline. On November 16, 2021, the German Federal Network Agency suspended certification due to organizational and legal issues.

On December 29, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and its partners had completed Nord Stream 2 and stressed that as soon as partners in Europe decide to start work, large additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately begin to flow there. Putin expressed confidence that the launch of Nord Stream 2 would lead to lower gas prices in Europe.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.