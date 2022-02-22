Moldovagaz concerned of Gazprom’s sanctions after data leak

CHISINAU, February 22. /TASS/. Data leakage from the gas supply contract can result in sanctions from Gazprom, Chief Executive Officer of Moldovagaz, the Moldova’s gas distribution company, Vadim Ceban wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Leakage of data constituting commercial secret jeopardizes performance of contractual commitments between Moldovagaz and Gazprom and energy security of the country on the whole. Simply speaking, posting of Addendum No. 19 to the master contract in mass media can break the principle of continuity of gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova," Ceban wrote.

The top manager said that he was preparing an application to the Office of Prosecutor General to call persons at fault to responsibility for the data leak. The corporate security function will hold an internal investigation in parallel.

The Moldovan anticoruptie.md portal posted today the addendum to the contract with clarified terms of supply and terms of debt repayment for fuel deliveries in the past.