Representatives of Germany will participate in organizing SPIEF-2022

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. German company Mangold Consulting GmbH will participate in organizing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2022, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation announced on Friday.

"Mangold Consulting GmbH will be involved in shaping the program for the Russian-German agenda at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and will organize a presentation of Russian investment projects for German businessmen together with Fund RC-Investments, the investment platform of the Roscongress Foundation," the press service said.

According to the release, "The parties noted there is mutual interest in further developing investment projects, including in Russia’s regions, and that Mangold Consulting GmbH might participate in the Russian regions’ investment portal - investinregions.ru. The project is being implemented by Fund RC-Investments together with the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives".

SPIEF will be held on June 15-18, 2022.