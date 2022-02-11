Iran’s Ambassador stresses importance of Russian-Iranian consultations in OPEC+ format

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Tehran considers consultations with Russia in the OPEC+ format very important and hopes that they will continue, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Friday. He was speaking at an online conference on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the republic.

"Iran has a very effective presence at meetings of OPEC, as well as at meetings in the OPEC + format. We have held and will continue to hold consultations with various countries on this topic. We think that, in particular, in the OPEC+ format, consultations between Iran and Russia were very important, and these consultations can be continued in the new period," he said.

When asked what price Iran expects for oil in case of successful negotiations on the nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, Jalali said that the price of oil depends on many components, including supply and demand, the will of the buyer and seller, on what is happening in OPEC and the OPEC+ format.

"All this, of course, affects the price of oil. Therefore, we believe that the price of oil should be realistic and should ensure the interests of producers and consumers," the diplomat said.