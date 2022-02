MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The morning session on the Russian stock market on Friday began with a 1.45% decline in the MOEX index.

As of 07:00 Moscow time, the MOEX was at the level of 3,603.7 points and by 07:16 Moscow time it increased to 3,618.75 points.

The price of April futures contract for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE decreased by 0.19% to $91.24 per barrel. WTI futures fell by 0.07% to $89.82 per barrel.