Argentine company authorized to sell locally produced Sputnik V vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, February 3. /TASS/. Argentina’s National Administration of Drugs, Foods, and Medical Devices (ANMAT) has issued a permit to the local company Richmond to sell the doses of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid vaccine produced in that South American country, the Argentine Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"This approval is crucial as it provides Richmond with the opportunity to sell the vaccine directly and to start the procedures required for obtaining approval and for subsequent exports to other countries," the statement said.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters that Argentina would be able to receive the Sputnik V doses, remaining under its contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), from Richmond, but not from Russia.

"Since we have a stockpile of vaccines, Argentina has asked Russia not to deliver [new batches]," she added.

Sputnik V was the first coronavirus vaccine received in Argentina. The country’s regulator issued a permit for emergency use on December 23, 2020 and the vaccination campaign kicked off on December 29, 2020. Last June, Richmond launched local production, using the active ingredient delivered from Russia.