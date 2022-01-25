Moscow, Germany generally close in position on Nord Stream 2 — ambassador

BERLIN, January 25. /TASS/. Russia and the new German Cabinet have generally close positions on the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with the Funke Media Group published on Tuesday.

"We strongly reiterated that the Nord Stream 2 is a private economic, commercial project that should not be linked to politics. The new federal government adheres to a similar policy in principle," Nechaev said. "The gas pipeline is ready and awaits a permit for operation," the diplomat said.

"We look forward to ultimately being able to bring the project to an end, because this is in our mutual interests. Any artificial delay is unhelpful," the Ambassador said.

Nechaev also slammed supplies of arms by NATO countries to Kiev. "The buildup of weapons of Western states and thereby continued development of Ukraine in military aspect is absolutely harmful and counterproductive for the settlement of this internal Ukrainian conflict," the Ambassador said. The situation demonstrated that the West should urgently accommodate Russia’s requirements on safety guarantees, he added.