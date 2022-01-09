Aeroflot to resume flights to Nur-Sultan starting January 10, says company

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights between Moscow and Nur-Sultan starting January 10, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"Aeroflot will operate SU1956/1957 Moscow - Nur-Sultan - Moscow flights scheduled earlier on 9 January. Due to restrictions in place in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Airbus A330 is scheduled to depart Sheremetyevo (Terminal D) at 4:00 (Moscow time) on 10 January, return flight is scheduled to depart Nur-Sultan at 12:05 (local time). Further on flights will operate daily. We kindly ask passengers to arrive at the airport 3-4 hours before departure to timely complete preflight formalities," the statement said.

Moreover, the reopening of ticket sales for flights to Kazakhstan is expected on January 10.

"Ticket sales for Aeroflot's own flights to/from Kazakhstan scheduled up to 20 January 2022 (departures from the Russian Federation), up to 21 January 2022 (departures from the Republic of Kazakhstan), have been temporarily suspended in order to accommodate passengers of earlier cancelled flights. The reopening of ticket sales is planned on 10 January 2022," the air carrier noted.

Aeroflot is in constant interaction with the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the restart of air service to/from the Republic of Kazakhstan, the company added. The carrier started cancelling the flights to Kazakhstan on January 5 amid unrest in the country.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty. Tokayev has declared January 10 a day of national mourning in the country.