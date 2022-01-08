Zelensky calls on US Senate to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2

KIEV, January 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on the US Senate to support the law on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Thank you senators Chuck Schumer and Ted Cruz for agreeing on a vote to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2. Ukraine asks all its friends in the US Senate to vote for S.3436 Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act," he wrote on Twitter.

A bill mandating US officials to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Republican Senator Ted Cruz is expected to be considered in the upper house of Congress next week.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on the morning of September 10. The project includes two lines of the gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.