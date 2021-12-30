Yamal-Europe gas pipeline capacity for December 31 not booked due to lack of requests

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Gazprom made no booking of natural gas transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for December 31 in view of the absence of requests from European clients. No booking is made for the eleventh day in succession, according to GSA Platform data.

At the same time, Gazprom already booked the pipeline capacity for January 2022 at the auction on December 20. The company booked 21.6% of the offered capacity or 19.3 mln cubic meters of natural gas per day.

Gazprom is supplying gas to Europe according to requests of consumers under current laws, the holding repeatedly said earlier.