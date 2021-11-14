Russia hopes for prompt registration of Sputnik Light in Serbia - minister of industry

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s ministry of industry and trade hopes that the Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines will be registered in Serbia in the near future, Minister Denis Manturov said on Sunday.

According to the minister, Russia has implemented two thirds of the contract for Sputnik V supplies to Serbia and has supplied two million doses.

Manturov met with Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister without portfolio in charge of innovations and technological development, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

"We have supplied two thirds of the contracted Sputnik V doses to Serbia - two million doses. We are also negotiating with the colleagues Sputnik Light registration and hope for the prompt completion of this process," Manturov said.

The ministers also discussed issues of cooperation in the area of transport machine-building, including supplies of trams and railway cars.