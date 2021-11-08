Waiting patiently is main thing in Nord Stream 2 approval situation, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. There has been no progress in the approval of Nord Stream 2 by European partners so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that waiting patiently is the main thing in this situation.

"Not yet. It will obviously take some time, and the main thing here, as they say, is to wait patiently," he said when asked a respective question.

Nord Stream 2 is "a very important project," which will play a significant role in ensuring energy security of the European continent, Peskov noted.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10. Before pumping can commence, the operator of the project should submit certificates of technical norms conformance to the Stralsund mining authority. It should also be registered as an independent transport operator - the Federal grid agency is to issue certification by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit commercial gas pumping, but if it starts before the registration is finalized the operator will be fined. This registration is obligatory for meeting the norms of the EU Gas Directive.