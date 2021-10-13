Empty slogans replace analysis of situation on EU gas market, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The analysis of the situation on the European gas market is substituted by empty political slogans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"It is no lesser but even bigger role that gas consumers (on the European gas market - TASS) play. I am going to tell a few things, this professional audience may take as obvious, conventional wisdom, but recently various responsible persons preferred to forget and conceal them and to substitute the analysis of the situation with empty political slogans," he said.

Touching upon the situation on the European gas market, the Russian leader noted that it does not look balanced and predictable.

"And the main reason here is that not everything on this market depends on producers," Putin said.

The head of state noted that over the past ten years, the share of renewable energy sources in the European energy balance had increased dramatically.

"However, the main distinguishing feature of this sector is the inconstancy of electricity generation, large reserve capacities are needed. If serious pauses in generation of electricity occur, first of all due to the weather peculiarities, this reserve is simply not enough. This is what happened this year when due to a decline in the generation of wind power plants on the European market, there was a shortage of electricity. Prices for it jumped, which also became a trigger for the growth of gas prices on the spot market," the President noted.