Instagram to inform its users about major disruptions

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. Instagram will inform their users about technical malfunction within its own app, the platform’s press service said Monday.

"We’re testing a new feature that will notify you in your Activity Feed when we experience an outage or technical issue, and when it is resolved," the press service said, adding that Instagram will only inform their user about major problems, noticeable to a large number of users.

The testing is expected to take several months.

The platform also plans to introduce warning that a published content may violate the platform’s rules.

One week ago, Instagram, along with other Facebook services, faced the largest disruption in its history. Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and other services were unavailable for over six hours.