St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 15-18, 2022 — Roscongress

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June15-18, 2022, according to a statement the Roscongress Foundation published on its website on Tuesday.

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum remains one of the largest and highest-profile business events in the world. <...> We are seeing high levels of interest from the international community in platforms for dialogue like ours, and a number of countries have already expressed interest in sending representative delegations to SPIEF 2022," said Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov.

Egypt will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest country in 2022, Roscongress announced.

In 2021, SPIEF became the world's first and largest face-to-face business event after the interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and was held using modern digital technologies. The Forum was attended by over 13,500 participants from 141 countries over four days, including representatives of more than 1,000 media organizations from 46 countries, according to the statement.