Gas price in Europe renews historical maximum, reach $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe during the October 5 trade broke the record again and reached $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the data of the ICE exchange.

The price of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters during trading, or 108.4 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).

On Tuesday, Gazprom told reporters that they expect a "cold and snowy winter" for the 2021-2022 heating season.

The level of gas in European gas storage facilities as of September 2021 is at a all time low. The gap in occupancy compared to last year is estimated at 20.5 bln cubic meters of gas, according to Gazprom.

If the average daily September injection rates remain unchanged by October 12, 2021, the storage facilities will have about 76 bln cubic meters of gas, according to the company calculations, which means that 28%, or 18.6 bln cubic meters, will remain unreplenished from 66.2 billion cubic meters, taken from European UGS facilities during the last heating season.