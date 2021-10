NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. A number of users around the world noticed the resumption of activities of Facebook and Instagram.

Messenger WhatsApp does not yet allow sending messages.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. The global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.