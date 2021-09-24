Novatek top executive Mark Gyetvay released in United States — court files

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. Mark Anthony Gyetvay, top executive of the Russian gas producer Novatek, has been released on bail in the United States. This is according to the documents submitted to the electronic database of the US Court for the Middle District of Florida on Friday.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice asked for a $80 million bail for Gyetvay, who was arrested in Florida. According to the court files, this request was approved. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 30.

Gyetvay is accused of concealing ownership of substantial offshore assets for the purpose of tax evasion. According to the Department of Justice, Gyetvay from 2005 to 2016, "allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of dollars of income." The amount of funds he hid from the US government exceeded $93 mln at one point. The DOJ said in its report that Gyetvay in hiding his ownership of foreign accounts and associated assets, he removed himself and made "his then-wife, a Russian citizen, the beneficial owner of the accounts." He is facing up to 20 years in prison.