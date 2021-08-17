Russia’s Avtotor starts production of Genesis GV70 crossover in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian automobile holding Avtotor has launched production of the Genesis GV70 urban crossover at its plant in Kaliningrad, the company’s press service announced on Tuesday.

"This is the first mid-size SUV in the Genesis line. <...> In Russia, the Genesis GV70 crossover will be offered with three engines: two petrol and one diesel unit. The petrol line will be represented by turbocharged units of the T-GDI family - a 2.5-liter engine Genesis GV70 will also be available with a 2.2-liter diesel unit developing 199 hp. Engines will be combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system," the press service said.

It is noted that after checking the assembly quality and a pilot batch of cars with all types of engines, Avtotor received permission for serial production of the car.

Genesis cars have been produced at the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad since October 2016. The plant's product line includes five models of the premium brand - G70, G80, G90, GV80, GV70.

Avtotor company was founded in 1994 in Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost region. The enterprise was the first in Russia to start producing cars of foreign brands. Production has been in progress since May 1997. Avtotor produces cars under the BMW, KIA, Hyundai brands. The total production volume has exceeded 2.3 million vehicles.