Aeroflot, AirBridgeCargo will not fly over Afghanistan — source

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian flag carrier Aeroflot and the Russia’s largest air freighter AirBridgeCargo made the decision not to fly over the territory of Afghanistan from August 16, a source in one of companies told TASS.

"Aeroflot and AirBridgeCargo made flights over Afghanistan. Carriers made the decision not to fly over this territory from today’s morning in connection with NOTAM [a notice to airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location — TASS] issued by Pakistan at the request of Afghanistan," the source said.