Russia to reach pre-crisis oil production level in May 2022 - deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Oil production in Russia will reach the pre-crisis level in May 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"It was decided to increase [oil] production to the pre-crisis level. As for Russia, we will reach the pre-crisis level already in May 2022," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He recalled that the OPEC+ nations, which have been cutting production to stabilize the market, agreed today to extend the deal till the end of 2022, but five countries - Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq - will have a possibility to increase production additionally from May 2022.

"We agreed on a monthly increase in oil production by 400,000 barrels a day in all countries that are members of the OPEC+ deal," he said.

The increase will depend on the baseline - the level from which the production quotas are calculated. It will be increased by 0.5 million barrels a day, to 11.5 million barrels a day for Russia and Saudi Arabia, from 3.17 to 3.5 million barrels a day for the United Arab Emirates. Baselines for Kuwait and Iraq will be raised by 150,000 barrels a day, to 2.959 million and 4.803 million barrels a day, respectively.

"It will also give us a possibility to increase production in the second half of 2022," Novak stressed.