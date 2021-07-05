Kremlin uncorks details on Russia’s long-standing champagne labelling legislation

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin has emphasized that the law pertaining in particular to the definition of sparkling wine and champagne in Russia must be followed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This story regarding the names is a very long standing one. This case largely dates back to Soviet times," the presidential spokesman said in a comment on the situation after the approval of the new winemaking law. Peskov said that he preferred to refrain from detailed comments on the Moet Hennessy case.

"The law has been approved, and it must be adhered to," he insisted.

"The Russian wine industry is an economic sector that is developing very quickly and efficiently, despite all the moments of crisis," the press secretary said. "This is a sophisticated economic segment. This is not a place where ‘fast money’ resides. It is very complex in terms of process and stretched out over time but nevertheless this industry is developing well and certainly it must and will be supported in all respects," Peskov added.

About the new winemaking law

On July 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law previously adopted by the State Duma and approved by the Federation Council, which defines the specifics of the production and turnover of wine products in Russia. The amendments, in particular, state that "the use of a geographical indication and the name of the place of the goods’ origin in relation to wine products is carried out within the framework of the Russian national system" in accordance with the legislation on winemaking.

At the same time, the 1995 law of state regulation of alcoholic drinks turnover was amended, whereby the words "sparkling wine (champagne)" were replaced by "sparkling wine, including Russian champagne."

RBC reported earlier that Moet Hennessy sent a letter to its Russian partners, notifying them about the intent to halt champagne supplies to Russia for an indefinite period because of the new law, whereby the company has to change the product marking and category from champagne to sparkling wines.

Bloomberg said later on, citing the company, that Moet Hennessy agreed to use the designation of "sparkling wine" for deliveries to Russia and that supplies would restart soon in line with the amendments to Russian legislation.