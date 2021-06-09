Haikou and Milan launch a new cargo flight for premium goods delivery

HAIKOU. June 9. /TASS/. A direct cargo flight has been launched between Milan and Hainan's Haikou designed to deliver luxury brands to the island. The first plane carrying cosmetics, bags, clothing and other luxury goods landed at Meilan International Airport on June 7, according to www.hinews.cn.

Prior to the launch of this new air cargo route, premium goods manufactured in Italy and Switzerland were delivered to Hainan mainly by sea or indirect flights, which took from 7 to 60 days. The opening of the new route made it possible to reduce the delivery time of goods to two days and reduce transport costs.

The Milan-Haikou cargo route, the news outlet writes, will not only become a new direct and fast channel for promoting trade and other exchanges between Hainan, Italy and other European markets, but will also contribute to the transformation of Hainan's free trade port into a global duty free trade center and consumer hub with premium goods from all over the world.