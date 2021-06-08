Kazakhstan starts building gas processing plant at Kashagan field

NUR-SULTAN, June 8. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin inaugurated the construction start of a gas processing plant on the country’s largest Kashagan oil and gas field. The plant capacity will be about one bln cubic meters of raw gas annually, the Prime Minister’s press service says on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister gave a start to building the gas processing plant — the gas treatment unit — at the Kashagan field. Plant throughput capacity will be up to one bln cubic meters of raw gas per year to produce 815 mln cubic meters of marketable and 119,000 tonnes of liquefied gas, 212,000 tonnes of sulfur, and 35,000 tonnes of condensate. Commissioning is scheduled to the fourth quarter of 2023," the press service said.

The project is intended to give an impetus to gas processing sector development and will make it possible to ramp up oil production at Kashagan, expand the resource base for further gas infrastructure development in the country and increase the environmental performance of oil and gas production.

Kashagan is the largest oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, commissioned in fall 2016.