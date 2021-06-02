CNOOC installs a drilling platform with a displacement of 100,000 tonnes off Hainan coast

HAIKOU, June 2. /TASS/. China National Offshore Oil and Gas Corporation (CNOOC) has completed the installation of Shenhai-1 drilling platform with a displacement of 100,000 tonnes in the waters of the Hainan Island in the south of China. According to the "Hainan Daily", it became the first station in the world for the production and storage of hydrocarbons of this displacement.

The deep sea semi-submersible platform is located about 150 km south of Hainan in the Lingshui 17-2 gas field. Up to 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be produced annually with its help. These volumes will help meet the energy needs of both Hainan and southern China's Greater Bay region, which includes nine cities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. The floating station will be put into operation at the end of June 2021.

According to the newspaper, the completion of all installation work at "Shenhai-1" confirms "the progress and reliability of the Chinese independent system of technologies for the development of deep-sea oil and gas fields."

In early 2021, "Shenhai-1" was delivered from the port of Yantai in Shandong province to the coastal waters of Hainan. In February, CNOOC engineers started installation work.

The Shenhai-1 deep sea semi-submersible floating platform was designed and built by China independently, without foreign support. Its service life is 150 years. The maximum storage capacity reaches 20,000 cubic meters.

Hainan is one of China's regions where hydrocarbon production is most actively carried out in the fields located in the offshore region. At the same time, the island also carries out industrial processing of primary raw materials, cleaning and transportation of energy carriers, as well as their storage.