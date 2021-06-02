World Bank President talks to Putin, praises Russia’s role in tackling poor states’ debt

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. World Bank Group President David Malpass had a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday. During the conversation Malpass highlighted Russia’s role in addressing unsustainable debt burdens, according to a WB statement released after the talks on Wednesday.

"President Malpass thanked President Putin for Russia’s commitment to IDA20 and the 2018 IBRD capital subscription," the World Bank said.

" President Malpass also highlighted Russia’s role in addressing unsustainable debt burdens, including in the Paris Club and its support for comprehensive debt treatment for the world’s poorest countries," the World Bank added.

"President Malpass and President Putin discussed Russia’s efforts toward stepping up international cooperation, including on climate, global public goods, and a green transition. President Malpass briefed President Putin on the World Bank Group’s COVID-19 response," according to the statement.

In April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said that Moscow proposed extending the suspension of debt payments by the poorest states due to the difficulties they faced during the coronavirus pandemic. He urged further collective efforts to relieve the debt burden of such states.