BAKU, May 2. /TASS/. The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The drugs were delivered to Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Foreign and Health Ministries and Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov took part in the greeting ceremony.

In March, Azerbaijan’s authorities issued permission for using Sputnik V for vaccinating citizens.