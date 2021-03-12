United Grain Company to supply 120,000 tonnes of wheat to Egypt

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The United Grain Company (UGC) made a contract for supply of 120,000 tonnes of wheat to Egypt, the company says on Friday.

"The contract for supply of two lots of 60,000 tonnes of wheat of Romanian origin each at a price of $281.49 ob FOB Constanta basis was made with Grainexport SA, a member of UGC Group, within the framework of the international tender of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) of Egypt," the company says.

This is the first tender won by Grainexport SA in 2021 and the first tender in the company’s history won with wheat of non-Russian origin. About 20 bids were tendered in total. The short list approved by GASC comprised three companies with the total volume of 360,000 tonnes of wheat.

In 2020, UGC won 11 lots for supply of 737,000 tonnes of wheat in 2020 at 10 out of 26 GASC tenders. Grainexport shipped 315,000 tonnes of grain purchased from third countries.

UGC created in 2009 is the state grain operator and the agent for state procurement and commodity interventions. The company also organizes protection of the state intervention fund and its sales according to instruction.